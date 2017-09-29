Island resident raising funds for Puerto Rico relief

Help just isn't coming fast enough for the many in Puerto Rico left with the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Though efforts are ongoing to get supplies there soon, one man, a retired GovGuam worker, shares the little he's doing to help our fellow US territory.

Coins clinking together as they fall to the bottom of a donation bucket makes for the sounds of kindness as Francisco Cruz Obina shakes his device. "I'm a man of God," he explained. He spent today walking along the sidewalk and nearby shops in Harmon, asking people for money.

But, he says not single cent will go in his pocket, as he said, "I'm putting out as much as I can to help out the people in need in Puerto Rico." His time out here is all to help in relief efforts for the hurricane stricken territory, urging, "From your heart, please, please donate."

Aide is coming in to assist those affected in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the island and its people. Though they continue to face challenges in the recovery efforts, the White House is insisting they are doing all they can to help out. FEMA workers including from Guam have also responded to Puerto Rico.

And it's help, no matter how small, that Obina says he is proud to send thousands of miles away. "People are helping and its really great that they are helping, because it's for a worthy cause," he shared.

In two hours, he collected more than a hundred bucks. And he says he's far from done. Asked how long he plans to keep doing this, he replied, "For as long as it takes."

Obina says this is the first time he's ever done something like this. He intends to turn it over to a nonprofit group or the American Red Cross who he hopes scan assist in getting the money to the right people, so it can go directly towards helping out the people in Puerto Rico.