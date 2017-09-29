October is Cyber Security Month - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

October is Cyber Security Month

Posted:

Cyber threats can pose one of the worst national security threats to Guam and the United States, and can also have profound effects on individuals, businesses and community organizations. In light of this lieutenant governor Ray Tenorio proclaimed October Cyber Security Month.

Guam Homeland Security special projects coordinator Joel Valenzuela said, "National Cyber Security Month is observed every October and is created as a collaborative effort between government and industry to ensure every American has the resources they need to stay safe and secure online."

Throughout the month the department hopes to raise awareness about preventative measures residents and organizations can take to protect themselves against cyber threats, with Guam Homeland Security advisor George Charfauros added cybersecurity is one of his top three priorities in the coming years.

