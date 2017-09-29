Calvo wants all-stop to military construction on Guam

Governor Eddie Calvo is calling for a complete stop to military construction here. He says unless a solution is found now to the crippling effects of the H2B foreign labor shortage, the people of Guam face a clear and present danger to their health and safety.

The Governor withdrew his support of the buildup earlier this year, now he has instructed his Military Buildup advisor to begin informing the defense department of a total halt until the Labor shortage is resolved.

The governor also sent a letter to the head of USCIS pressing for a resolution to the nearly 100-percent visa denials.

Adelup blames the homeland security agency for a policy that has seen the foreign workforce dwindle from more than a thousand last year, to less than a hundred now.

In a speech Thursday Admiral Soshana Chatfield says a provision in the National defense authorization act would approve provisional hiring of several thousand workers for inside the fence projects, but she admits not knowing what will be done for the civilian side.

"I can tell you what I'm able to do. Which was to work with the governor and his office, with the department of labor here to give the story, the information from Guam's perspective and to carry that up. I cannot anticipate what will happen behind the door in Congress. I just don't know," she said.

But that's what concerns Calvo. He points to a number of recently proposed civilian projects that received no bids, including the multi-million dollar GMH Labor and Delivery room renovation.

He is alarmed that local construction will be stymied altogether.

The Governor believes not only does this hinder economic momentum, but in a statement said, also the safety and health of the people of Guam."