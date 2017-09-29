Fire Prevention Week emphasizes family evacuation plans

Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out - that's the theme of Fire Prevention Week beginning October 8th. The week aims to honor firefighters in our community who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. It also encourages families to create fire exit plans.

"The Guam Fire Department responded to 71 structure fires in 2017, many of today's products produce toxic gasses when burned, making it impossible to breathe and see within moments. these conditions contribute to as little as one to two minutes to escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds," said fire officials.

Families are encouraged to have a fire exit plan in place and to practice it regularly. Fire prevention week continues through October 14th and includes community outreach events at the Chamorro Village as well as KMART.