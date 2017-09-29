JAL pilots complete training at Guam Int'l Airport - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

JAL pilots complete training at Guam Int'l Airport

A new batch of Japan Airlines pilots complete their "final exams" at the Guam International Airport. The tests mean getting behind the wheel of a multi-ton aircraft for "touch-and-go" landings.

More than a hundred pilot trainees for JAL have graduated since the program was launched here about four years ago.  The JAL training is unlike most other major airlines which rely on computer simulation, with Guam station manager Robert Navarro telling KUAM News, "This is to gain the needed experience from on-hand the jet aircraft."

"And this is the final stage of their training program. And once they return to Japan they'll be certified either maybe as a copilot, first officer, and they'll fly domestically or internationally."

The student pilots get their initial training in Phoenix, Arizona, where they earn their wings on smaller Cessna aircraft. Navarro says Guam's proximity makes it a good site for final training because it's easier to bring trainer and aircraft here.

He says it means added revenue for the airport, because they conduct the training flights during daytime downtimes.

