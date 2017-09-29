Japan Airlines considering adding charter flight service - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Japan Airlines considering adding charter flight service

Posted: Updated:

Could Japan Airlines help fill some of the void left by Delta Airlines' planned pull-out in January? We can confirm that JAL is actively discussing additional charter flight service from Japan early next year. 

Guam station manager Robert Navarro says they continue to receive calls from Japanese tour companies asking for extra seat capacity, saying, "We just concluded one of the sales meeting in Honolulu and the feedback was that there were talks about the demand for seats for Guam route and Japan Airlines might consider having some extra sections toward the beginning of the year or summertime."

Tourism officials estimate as many as 200,000 seats will be lost from delta's pullout.  Guam governor Eddie Calvo met with JAL's president during a recent stop in Tokyo to express his concern. 

Navarro says the Head office is looking into demand for the Guam route, and will go from there.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • .22-caliber rounds found on student locks down Sanchez

    .22-caliber rounds found on student locks down Sanchez

    Students at Simon Sanchez High School were placed on lock down for over three hours today after two .22-caliber rounds were found in a boys restroom in the main building.

    More >>

    Students at Simon Sanchez High School were placed on lock down for over three hours today after two .22-caliber rounds were found in a boys restroom in the main building.

    More >>

  • October is Cyber Security Month

    October is Cyber Security Month

    Cyber threats can pose one of the worst national security threats to Guam and the United States, and can also have profound effects on individuals, businesses and community organizations.

    More >>

    Cyber threats can pose one of the worst national security threats to Guam and the United States, and can also have profound effects on individuals, businesses and community organizations.

    More >>

  • Fire Prevention Week emphasizes family evacuation plans

    Fire Prevention Week emphasizes family evacuation plans

    Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out - that's the theme of Fire Prevention Week beginning October 8th. The week aims to honor firefighters in our community who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. It also encourages families to create fire exit plans.

    More >>

    Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out - that's the theme of Fire Prevention Week beginning October 8th. The week aims to honor firefighters in our community who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. It also encourages families to create fire exit plans.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly