Japan Airlines considering adding charter flight service

Could Japan Airlines help fill some of the void left by Delta Airlines' planned pull-out in January? We can confirm that JAL is actively discussing additional charter flight service from Japan early next year.

Guam station manager Robert Navarro says they continue to receive calls from Japanese tour companies asking for extra seat capacity, saying, "We just concluded one of the sales meeting in Honolulu and the feedback was that there were talks about the demand for seats for Guam route and Japan Airlines might consider having some extra sections toward the beginning of the year or summertime."

Tourism officials estimate as many as 200,000 seats will be lost from delta's pullout. Guam governor Eddie Calvo met with JAL's president during a recent stop in Tokyo to express his concern.

Navarro says the Head office is looking into demand for the Guam route, and will go from there.