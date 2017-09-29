Proclamation signed for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Department of Corrections officers intercepted a package that was apparently thrown over the fence and into the compound Thursday night. DepCor's Special Operations Response Team officers found the package behind the post 7 admin segregation housing unit during a perimeter check around 7:40 pm. It contained two cellphones with chargers and earphones, chewing tobacco and 0.20 grams of crystal methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $100. The contraband was turned over th...

