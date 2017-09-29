Proclamation signed for National Disability Employment Awareness - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Proclamation signed for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Posted: Updated:

The month of October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month with this year's theme "Inclusion Works". During a proclamation signing today, DISID Director Ben Servino announced several activities will be happening including a free workshop training and a job recruitment fair on Wednesday October 11th from 8 am to 430 pm at the Nikko Hotel.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • .22-caliber rounds found on student locks down Sanchez

    .22-caliber rounds found on student locks down Sanchez

    Students at Simon Sanchez High School were placed on lock down for over three hours today after two .22-caliber rounds were found in a boys restroom in the main building.

    More >>

    Students at Simon Sanchez High School were placed on lock down for over three hours today after two .22-caliber rounds were found in a boys restroom in the main building.

    More >>

  • October is Cyber Security Month

    October is Cyber Security Month

    Cyber threats can pose one of the worst national security threats to Guam and the United States, and can also have profound effects on individuals, businesses and community organizations.

    More >>

    Cyber threats can pose one of the worst national security threats to Guam and the United States, and can also have profound effects on individuals, businesses and community organizations.

    More >>

  • Fire Prevention Week emphasizes family evacuation plans

    Fire Prevention Week emphasizes family evacuation plans

    Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out - that's the theme of Fire Prevention Week beginning October 8th. The week aims to honor firefighters in our community who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. It also encourages families to create fire exit plans.

    More >>

    Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out - that's the theme of Fire Prevention Week beginning October 8th. The week aims to honor firefighters in our community who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. It also encourages families to create fire exit plans.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly