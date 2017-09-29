Package thrown over fence at jail intercepted

Department of Corrections officers intercepted a package that was apparently thrown over the fence and into the compound Thursday night.

DepCor's Special Operations Response Team officers found the package behind the post 7 admin segregation housing unit during a perimeter check around 7:40 pm.

It contained two cellphones with chargers and earphones, chewing tobacco and 0.20 grams of crystal methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $100.

The contraband was turned over the GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force.

Officers also conducted shakedowns at the Post 8-Women’s Facility and Post 17-Detainee Housing units around 2 am today, by nothing was found.

“We thank the Guam Police Department Mandana Drug Task Force and will not be deterred from shakedowns and searches in sending the message that those responsible will be held accountable”, DOC Director Tony Lamorena said.