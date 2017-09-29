.22-caliber rounds found on student locks down Sanchez

Students at Simon Sanchez High School were placed on lock down for over three hours today after two .22-caliber rounds were found on a student. That student reported finding one bullet in the restroom and the other outside his class near the restroom.. The Guam Police Department responded to the incident and were seen at the campus this afternoon. Deputy superintendent Erika Cruz said the lockdown was initiated just before 10AM.

"They don't have any evidence or any other indication that there's a weapon on campus but they did find two bullets," she said. "They were doing this out of abundance of caution, no evidence of anything else being found on campus so all the students are in place until the search is completed."

After three hours of searching the campus superintendent Jon Fernandez announced the all clear at 1:20PM.