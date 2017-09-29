October is Head Start Awareness Month - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

October is Head Start Awareness Month

Posted: Updated:

More than a hundred headstart students, their teachers, and their parents were at Adelup this morning to help Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio bring in Head Start Awareness Month for the month of October.

"We want to give you these kids, a head start. Why is it important? Obviously, socially, behaviorally, academically, if they've got a head start in other words if they're ahead of the crowd, if they're on a road to progress, then they're not on a road to failure," he said.

The Head Start program has been preparing Guam's public school students for kindergarten for the last 52 years.

