October is Head Start Awareness Month

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Students at Simon Sanchez High School were placed on lock down for over three hours today after two .22-caliber rounds were found in a boys restroom in the main building.More >>
Students at Simon Sanchez High School were placed on lock down for over three hours today after two .22-caliber rounds were found in a boys restroom in the main building.More >>
Cyber threats can pose one of the worst national security threats to Guam and the United States, and can also have profound effects on individuals, businesses and community organizations.More >>
Cyber threats can pose one of the worst national security threats to Guam and the United States, and can also have profound effects on individuals, businesses and community organizations.More >>
Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out - that's the theme of Fire Prevention Week beginning October 8th. The week aims to honor firefighters in our community who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. It also encourages families to create fire exit plans.More >>
Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out - that's the theme of Fire Prevention Week beginning October 8th. The week aims to honor firefighters in our community who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. It also encourages families to create fire exit plans.More >>
A new batch of Japan Airlines pilots complete their "final exams" at the Guam International Airport. The tests mean getting behind the wheel of a multi-ton aircraft for "touch-and-go" landings.More >>
A new batch of Japan Airlines pilots complete their "final exams" at the Guam International Airport. The tests mean getting behind the wheel of a multi-ton aircraft for "touch-and-go" landings.More >>
Could Japan Airlines help fill some of the void left by Delta Airlines' planned pull-out in January? We can confirm that JAL is actively discussing additional charter flight service from Japan early next year.More >>
Could Japan Airlines help fill some of the void left by Delta Airlines' planned pull-out in January? We can confirm that JAL is actively discussing additional charter flight service from Japan early next year.More >>
More than a hundred headstart students, their teachers, and their parents were at Adelup this morning to help Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio bring in Head Start Awareness Month for the month of October.More >>
More than a hundred headstart students, their teachers, and their parents were at Adelup this morning to help Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio bring in Head Start Awareness Month for the month of October.More >>
Shop til you drop and all for a good cause - beginning next week Monday the Salvation Army Guam Corps Thrift Store will be open to the public.More >>
Shop til you drop and all for a good cause - beginning next week Monday the Salvation Army Guam Corps Thrift Store will be open to the public.More >>