New Salvation Army Thrift Store opening Monday

Shop til you drop and all for a good cause - beginning next week Monday the Salvation Army Guam Corps Thrift Store will be open to the public. The new store is twice the size of the previous location, with more parking and more convenient hours of operation - from 10AM to 5PM. It's located at the old Ifit Gym in Tamuning. All proceeds from the clothes, books, furniture, electronics and other household items sold at the store will fund Salvation Army programs that help the community.

