Feds sue GovGuam

The United States Justice Department is suing the Government of Guam for racial and national origin discrimination. In a lawsuit filed earlier today, the DOJ alleges GovGuam, The Chamorro Land Trust Commission and its Administrative Director have violated the federal Fair Housing Act by discriminating against non–Chamorros in the implementation of the Guam Chamorro Land Trust Act. According to DOJ Department's Civil Rights Division Acting Assistant Attorney General John M. Gore, the Fair Housing Act prevents discrimination based on race or national origin when it comes to house–related services. However, the current program in Guam offers 99–year residential leases as well as below–market–rate loans exclusively to native Chamorros. The DOJ alleges the program harms non–Chamorro spouses of Chamorro beneficiaries, using the example of one African–American man that was evicted from the home he and his wife built on Chamorro Land Trust property after his wife passed away. The complaint seeks a court order that would declare the Chamorro Land Trust Act as invalid to the extent that it allows for discriminatory housing practices and to prohibit further alleged discrimination with the program's implementation. The allegations of unlawful conduct have yet to be proven in federal court. The case is being handled by the DOJ Civil Rights Division as well as the US Attorney's Office for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

“I’m disappointed, but we knew this was probably going to happen based on their letter to us earlier this year. It’s clear that they don’t understand or don’t care about the reason behind the creation of the Chamorro Land Trust’s Commission,” Governor Calvo stated.

During the DOJ’s years-long investigation on the land program, CLTC officials pointed out that Guam’s program is modeled after Hawaii’s homestead program.

“We must allow the native inhabitants of this land the opportunity to build a home and live on their native land – and I have no compunction about fighting this out in court. I’ve spoken to the Attorney General previously and let her know that we need to stand up for the rights of the native people of Guam,” Governor Calvo added.