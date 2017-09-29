Judicial Education Center helps care for individuals with disabilities

The island's law enforcement officers and first responders encounter a multitude of different people every day - this includes those with learning disabilities and individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders. And while there are protocols in place for how respective agencies respond to crisis, they may not always be the best responses to interact with these individuals.

Enter the Judicial Education Center, who hopes to ensure they teach first responders how to recognize the signs and prevent unfortunate situations.

"There's a lot of concerns of parents of kids with disabilities have one. Of them is what happens if their kids get stopped by the police. How do they react and how do they police react?" said Dr. Richard Fee from the JEC. He's seeking to get approval from the POST Commission to adopt a special curriculum for a three-day professional development course. "A simple thing, New York Times a big spread. The kid is telling, but the officer who's trained in 'mental health' thinks the kids about to attack him," he said.

Also from the JEC presenting at this week's POST meeting was Nikki Cruz, who also has a background in Special Education. "A lot of things we were noticing a lot of the parents with disabilities, and even as they were becoming high schoolers and adults with disabilities they were having all of these concerns and even in high school as you know, maybe the staff doesn't know how to respond appropriately to the students so they immediately call the police and the police come down and they don't know how to respond to the students and they're thinking these are the educators trained in special education we should be able to assist individuals," she said.

Cruz says she conducted a study with the University of Hawaii's Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and Related Disabilities program. Following her research they also conducted focus groups with local law enforcement officers, who several years ago say while they are familiar with General Orders that dealt with similar issues - there wasn't any real training and only several minutes before each shift began to go over the protocols.

"If we go over everything with you, if we give you all the tools then you're in a much better position and these law enforcement officers when they go out, we have videos that say okay well if there's an individual for example with autism they may get overstimulated and might start doing repetitive motions so that somebody who's not trained or who hasn't even been exposed to it, they might think, 'Oh this person might be on drugs, they may just be combative with you."

"If we don't know better we would just think that they're not responding to us. Sometimes they cannot look at you, they cannot respond we would love for them to but they just physically cannot respond that we're used to."

POST Chair and Guam Police Chief, JI Cruz says he is giving each agency an opportunity to review the curriculum, adopted from the University of South Florida, before they take a vote at the next meeting.