DOE equipping teachers with STEM skills

Whether it's programming robots, satellites, or other remote vehicles that might seem out of this world- the Guam Department of Education is taking steps to prepare teachers, and in turn students, to succeed in technological fields that are growing and some that may not even be in existence yet.

Computer controlled robots might have seemed like a thing of the future when we were in school - but today, it's part of the norm. In fact, for the past four years, the Guam Department of Education has been piloting a STEM engineering program that teaches students to use computer operated robots to perform tasks needed in today's work force.

First Lego League trainer Brenton Burnett said, "STEM careers are a big concern and interest to individuals in society at large. Amongst that, computer skills and programming skills are at the top of the list. Robotics offers a platform where kids can get immediate feedback and generate some excitement and interest. And also it offers a perfect platform for solving a variety of physical and computational problems."

The program also encourages students to use critical thinking, collaboration and creativity to solve real world problems. Burnett conducted a two day Lego robotics training with middle and high school teachers earlier this week. The pilot program is geared toward 9 to 14 year olds and aims to eventually introduce them to the First Lego League annual competition.

FBLG Robotics teacher Aileen Canos and Dr. Leah Beth Nahalowaa said, "As they slowly start learning what the program is and how to use components of building the robot and actually testing it out, then they realize it's something they can do and they realize it's easy for them and so it gets a lot of motivation for them and a lot of interest for them in understanding STEM."

"We're incorporating different learning strategies so our teachers are able to bring this into their classroom."

And for those who have brought robotics into the classroom, students are doing well, including those who represented Guam at a competition at Lego Land earlier this year.

"Out of the 80 plus competitors, we placed 18th. Our teachers are really excited and if we make our teachers excited, that makes our students excited as well," said Nahalowaa.

Canos said she hopes more teachers will get involved and the program will continue growing in Guam schools.