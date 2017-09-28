Speaker given award by Association of Government Accountants

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Speaker BJ Cruz was awarded with the 2017 John M. Phillips Excellence in Government Accountability Award by the Association of Government Accountants Guam chapter earlier this week.More >>
Speaker BJ Cruz was awarded with the 2017 John M. Phillips Excellence in Government Accountability Award by the Association of Government Accountants Guam chapter earlier this week.More >>
Thanks to the support of customers in the Marianas, DOCOMO Pacific presented a more than $2,000 check to the American Red Cross to help with disaster relief efforts for those in Texas and Louisiana affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Thanks to the support of customers in the Marianas, DOCOMO Pacific presented a more than $2,000 check to the American Red Cross to help with disaster relief efforts for those in Texas and Louisiana affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Students at Simon Sanchez High School were placed on lock down for over three hours today after two .22-caliber rounds were found in a boys restroom in the main building.More >>
Students at Simon Sanchez High School were placed on lock down for over three hours today after two .22-caliber rounds were found in a boys restroom in the main building.More >>
Cyber threats can pose one of the worst national security threats to Guam and the United States, and can also have profound effects on individuals, businesses and community organizations.More >>
Cyber threats can pose one of the worst national security threats to Guam and the United States, and can also have profound effects on individuals, businesses and community organizations.More >>
Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out - that's the theme of Fire Prevention Week beginning October 8th. The week aims to honor firefighters in our community who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. It also encourages families to create fire exit plans.More >>
Every Second Counts, Plan Two Ways Out - that's the theme of Fire Prevention Week beginning October 8th. The week aims to honor firefighters in our community who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. It also encourages families to create fire exit plans.More >>
A new batch of Japan Airlines pilots complete their "final exams" at the Guam International Airport. The tests mean getting behind the wheel of a multi-ton aircraft for "touch-and-go" landings.More >>
A new batch of Japan Airlines pilots complete their "final exams" at the Guam International Airport. The tests mean getting behind the wheel of a multi-ton aircraft for "touch-and-go" landings.More >>