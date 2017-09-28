Speaker given award by Association of Government Accountants - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Speaker given award by Association of Government Accountants

Speaker BJ Cruz was awarded with the 2017 John M. Phillips Excellence in Government Accountability Award by the Association of Government Accountants Guam chapter earlier this week. The award was in recognition of his over 40 years of achievements in making government more accountable through his positions in the legislative, judicial and executive branches.

Past-president Vince Duenas said, "This award recognizes the cumulative achievement of a government professional who throughout his or her career has served as a role model for others and that has consistently exhibited the highest personal and professional standards."

The award is named after professor John Phillips - also dubbed the "godfather" of accounting in Guam - who is a charter member of the organization, former UOG professor of 22 years, certified government financial manger and certified public accountant who served as a role model for many people in the accounting and accountability professions.

