Triple J Motors gives boost to Guam Water Kids program

A program that teaches kids about the sustainable use and development of Guam's all-important freshwater resources gets a $20,000 boost from Triple J Motors. The Guam Water Kids is managed by the university's Water and Environmental Research Institute.

WERI director Dr. John Jenson says the donation will help expand outreach efforts, saying, "The program from triple j has really leveraged our ability to get out to the local community, particular the school system, the teachers and school kids. In terms of getting the amount of the return on the investment for the educational value, I think this is probably one of the best programs we've launched yet."

The money for this year's program will go toward continuing education and field trips. They will also recruit high school students for graduation projects that explore the importance of sustaining fresh water resources.