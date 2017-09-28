DOCOMO Pacific donates to hurricane relief

Thanks to the support of customers in the Marianas, DOCOMO Pacific presented a more than $2,000 check to the American Red Cross to help with disaster relief efforts for those in Texas and Louisiana affected by Hurricane Harvey.

At the beginning of the month, customers in Guam and the CNMI were able to donate through the company's text-to-help fundraising initiative. 100 percent of the contributions will go to helping out those affected by the hurricane.