Suicide awareness fair held at Sanchez

Education and prevention...those are the goals of a suicide awareness fair at Simon Sanchez High School this week. Health instructor Manuel Palacios said the fair coincides with suicide prevention month and features student displays.

"We usually do it later in the year with the health fair that has a little snippet of it, but this one is focusing strictly on suicide awareness and we do it at the beginning of the year to prevent losses in the community, especially within Simon Sanchez," he said.

The displays help students learn about suicide warning signs as well as tips for helping friends in crisis. Hundreds of students attended the event which also included tables from community organizations such as Sanctuary and the PEACE office. It was organized by the school's counseling and health departments.