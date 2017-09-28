TakeCare clients will need to pay CHC upfront

While the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation has suspended acceptance of TakeCare insurance, the CHC says they will continue to provide treatment to TakeCare members. However, customers will be responsible for payment in full and upfront.

As we reported, CHC announced they will no longer accept TakeCare Insurance. The letter dated September 19th issued a first notice for payment on June 26th of this year - giving the insurance company a deadline of September 15th to make payment. The letter says despite all of the CHC's efforts, as of September 19th they still had an outstanding balance of almost $1.3 million.

CHC officials urge TakeCare members to contact their insurance provider directly regarding coverage.