Inmates busted in shakedown

Two inmates at the Department of Corrections were booked and re-confined after a shake down at Post 6 Thursday afternoon. Guam Police Department Mandana Drug Task Force officers responded to the shake down and arrested 52-year-old Frank Edward Pangelinan and 48-year-old Raymond Torres Tedtaotao. In Pangelinan's cell, officers found a mobile phone, modified charging device and suspected marijuana. Meanwhile, Tedtaotao's cell yielded two modified smoking apparatuses that contained residue that tested presumptive positive for the drug "ice". Both were charged with promoting major prison contraband, with Tedtaotao also charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.