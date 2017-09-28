Moody's rates GovGuam General Fund Ba1 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Moody's rates GovGuam General Fund Ba1

GovGuam's finances getting good marks from Moody's. The bond rating agency assigned the General Fund a rating of Ba1, which is two notches above the rating assigned by Standard and Poors in 2013.

According to Adelup the rating reflects the challenges to Guam's economy and also noted GovGuam's continued challenges costs to run the Guam Memorial Hospital.

