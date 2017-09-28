Closing arguments to be presented in Agababa case - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Closing arguments to be presented in Agababa case

His fate left to the jury...again.

Closing arguments are scheduled bright and early Friday morning in the retrial for the man accused of killing his mother to collect her death benefits.

Allan Agababa faces a single charge of aggravated murder.

Though he was tried three years ago, jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision rending a mistrial.

Four years ago, Shelly Bernstein was found dead in her Tamuning apartment.

Though Guam's Chief Medical Examiner concluded the 55-year-old died from blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death a homicide, defense's expert disputed his findings stating prescription painkillers were involved and the manner of death was undetermined.

Closing arguments are set for 8 a.m. with deliberations to follow immediately after.

