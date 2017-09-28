Three indicted for counterfeit credit cards

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
GovGuam's finances getting good marks from Moody's. The bond rating agency assigned the General Fund a rating of Ba1, which is two notches above the rating assigned by Standard and Poors in 2013.More >>
His fate left to the jury...again. Closing arguments are scheduled bright and early Friday morning in the retrial for the man accused of killing his mother to collect her death benefits.More >>
Three men stopped at the airport and caught with more than a hundred counterfeit credit cards earlier this month have been indicted in the District Court.More >>
The Guam Attorney General's Office is unable to pursue ethics questions raised by the Guam OPA regarding a recent Department of Public Works audit.More >>
More contraband is found inside the cells of two inmates being held in the east wing of the Department of Corrections post 6 max unit.More >>
No additional jail time for the man accused of setting up cameras to get videos and photos of unsuspecting girls.More >>
Defense wants Justin Meno's out-of-court statements, both verbal and non-verbal, suppressed from trial.More >>
A violent incident outside a Tamuning apartment resulted in a 29 year old man being arrested. John Palacios White is charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, breaking of window glass to gain access to vehicle, criminal mischief to a motor vehicle and theft of property.More >>
A former car rental employee is arrested after he allegedly took a car from his now-former employer. 25 year old Damien Jerome Mendiola is charged with theft of an automobile, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.More >>
