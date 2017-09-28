Three indicted for counterfeit credit cards - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Three indicted for counterfeit credit cards

Three men stopped at the airport and caught with more than a hundred counterfeit credit cards earlier this month have been indicted in the District Court.

DaoQin Liu, Yunkai Kiu, and Ziwen Weng are indicted on charges of unlawful possession of 15 or more counterfeit access devices. The trio arrived on Guam two weeks ago on a flight from Japan. They were subject to a secondary search. Customs officers found 118 fake credit cards from foreign banks in their possession. The cards were wrapped in foil, inside a cigarette box and hidden inside shoes and clothing in their luggage. Doaquin  Liu allegedly hired the men to shop on Guam with the fake credit cards. Although  Liu, flew in with the other two suspect he wasn't picked up by the feds until later at the Bayview Hotel.

