AG can't pursue OPA ethics questions

The Guam Attorney General's Office is unable to pursue ethics questions raised by the Guam OPA regarding a recent Department of Public Works audit. The audit released earlier this month cited potential fraud and misuse of equipment at public works. However, the AG notes they are unable to take action because the Guam Ethics Commission has not been empanelled. The OPA audit of DPW's heavy equipment and parts management identified about $5 million dollars in potential impacts for lack of basic internal controls, from failing to conduct physical inventories to reconciling purchase reports...

The audit was triggered by a whistleblower complaint that an employee was using a low-boy trailer for his personal business.

DPW director Glenn Leon Guerrero has since denied claims of any widespread abuse.

Meantime, the AG's prosecution division is evaluating the audit report separately.