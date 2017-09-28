AG can't pursue OPA ethics questions - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

AG can't pursue OPA ethics questions

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Attorney General's Office is unable to pursue ethics questions raised by the Guam OPA regarding a recent Department of Public Works audit. The audit released earlier this month cited potential fraud and misuse of equipment at public works. However, the AG notes they are unable to take action because the Guam Ethics Commission has not been empanelled. The OPA audit of DPW's heavy equipment and parts management identified about $5 million dollars in potential impacts for lack of basic internal controls, from failing to conduct physical inventories to reconciling purchase reports...

The audit was triggered by a whistleblower complaint that an employee was using a low-boy trailer for his personal business.

DPW director Glenn Leon Guerrero has since denied claims of any widespread abuse.

Meantime, the AG's prosecution division is evaluating the audit report separately.

  • Moody's rates GovGuam General Fund Ba1

    GovGuam's finances getting good marks from Moody's. The bond rating agency assigned the General Fund a rating of Ba1, which is two notches above the rating assigned by Standard and Poors in 2013.

  • Closing arguments to be presented in Agababa case

    His fate left to the jury...again. Closing arguments are scheduled bright and early Friday morning in the retrial for the man accused of killing his mother to collect her death benefits.

  • Three indicted for counterfeit credit cards

    Three men stopped at the airport and caught with more than a hundred counterfeit credit cards earlier this month have been indicted in the District Court.

