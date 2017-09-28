More contraband in cells

More contraband is found inside the cells of two inmates being held in the east wing of the Department of Corrections post 6 max unit.

DepCor officials confirm a shakedown was done just before 5pm last night. Officers found a cell phone with no battery, a SIM card and a makeshift charger. Authorities also discovered suspected marijuana and a homemade pipe.

The inmates names have not yet been released.

DOC Director Tony Lamorena says they continue efforts to combat contraband in the prison. He adds the department will not be deterred from shakedowns and searches until those responsible for smuggling are held accountable to the fullest extent.