No additional jail time for Jay Quinata

No additional jail time for the man accused of setting up cameras to get videos and photos of unsuspecting girls.

Jay I. Quinata received credit for the 89 days he's spent in jail.

In court on Thursday, Quinata pleaded guilty to unlawful distribution of images as a misdemeanor as well as a deferred plea to unlawful distribution of images as a third degree felony.

As reported, Quinata's former roommate turned him in for a USB flashdrive containing footage of female minors in the restroom as well as in a classroom where the camera is maneuvered to face up the unsuspecting female's skirt to show her undergarments.

KUAM files show he was a former UOG tutor, but was fired immediately after his arrest.