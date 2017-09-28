Defense wants Justin Meno's statements suppressed

Defense wants Justin Meno's out-of-court statements, both verbal and non-verbal, suppressed from trial.

Appearing in court today were Jeremiah Isezaki, Albert Santos II, and Peter Gines.

All three men are charged with Meno's attempted murder following a brutal beating in the prison's Maximum Security Unit earlier this year.

Though he couldn't speak while recovering in the hospital, Meno reportedly identified his alleged attackers using a photo lineup.

Because defense cannot cross examine the victim who has since passed away, defense argues the statements aren't admissible as evidence.

Doing so would violate the Sixth Amendment, the Organic Act of Guam, and the Guam Rules of Evidence.

As reported, a recent autopsy determined Meno passed away as a result of a tumor in his airway, not from the injuries sustained in the alleged attack.

A return hearing on the motion is set for October 26th.