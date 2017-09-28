Man assaults womens' car in Tamuning

A violent incident outside a Tamuning apartment resulted in a 29 year old man being arrested. John Palacios White is charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, breaking of window glass to gain access to vehicle, criminal mischief to a motor vehicle and theft of property.

It happened Tuesday night at the Eliza apartments in Tamuning.

Court documents state two female victims were inside a parked car when a man known to them drove up demanding that they get out. The suspect then repeatedly punched and dented the hood the car, and even punched and shattered the driver's side mirror and the front passenger side window.

Documents state the man also reached in and grabbed the car keys and a cell phone before taking off.

Police tracked him down about an hour later and made the arrest.