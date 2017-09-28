Making the grade when it comes to fitness

Members of the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission are urged to prepare for whatever the outcome may be with a measure that would give public safety officers more time to meet the POST physical fitness requirements.

GPD Chief and POST Commission Chair JI Cruz did not mince his words when it came time to talk about the POST physical fitness requirements, saying, "They decide to do we just need to know because we're up against a hard date and that date is only a few months away."

On Wednesday, senators spent the afternoon deliberating Bill 165 introduced by Senator Telena Nelson. Senator Mike San Nicolas says while we already have an undermanned police force, he still thinks it is unreasonable to make exceptions. Senator Mary Torres also took issue with the measure - and while co-sponsoring the bill she does not agree with some of the modifications. Torres saying there isn't a point to the standard if they're just going to be lowered. The legislation has since been moved to the 3rd reading file.

Airport Police Chief Bob Camacho and Basil O'Mallan welcomed the idea of calling senators at the 11th hour. "Every agency head should contact every senator and lobby for this bill. The idea - and we don't want to get the wrong idea across to the public - we're not planning on putting out of shape officers out into the field, we're just trying to be more realistic with the requirements of our officers so when they go out - they are able to do their duty but at the same time the requirements currently are very too difficult to meet," he said.

Cruz says everyone should just be ready. By July next year, individual agencies will have to present their own physical fitness standards. "It is my intention that we have something nailed down even 60 days prior to that so we can sit and continue to talk about it and tweak it so that by July 1 we have a plan that we're going to put before the legislature for them to adopt as a bill to go forward with on a more permanent basis," he said.