GPD asking court to reverse CSC's decision in Charfauros demotion appeal

Reverse the decision to drop the demotion appeal and send it back to the Civil Service Commission to hear all over again. That's what the Guam Police Department is asking the Superior Court to rule in the case against former police colonel Mark Charfauros.

An erroneous determination. The Guam Police Department recently filed a verified petition for the Superior Court of Guam to review. The petition comes more than one month after the Civil Service Commission ruled in favor of former GPD colonel Mark Charfauros' demotion appeal. The commission citing GPD management failed to meet its burden of proof.

During the hearing in June, GPD management wanted to call Charfauros up as its first witness, but the commission voted against it.

Exhibits in the filing state GPD management responded, "You can just go ahead and vote and do whatever you're going to do. We are going to proceed to court."

The police department now arguing - It was irrational and contrary to law because the time standards that prompted the commission to make that decision are merely aspirational.

They also contend the denial impaired their counsel's ability to provide effective representation for the force.

Ultimately, they want the court to have the commission reverse its decision in Charfauros' demotion appeal case, and have it remanded back to the CSC for another hearing.

Last December, Charfauros was captured on police body camera footage yelling at junior officers who were responding to a report of fireworks at an Agat home.

Responding to the petition, his attorney Randy Cunliffe telling KUAM news in part, "The problem is the law says they cannot call the employee first..."

Charfauros' termination appeal before the commission isn't going anywhere until the criminal case is first handled in court.

He faces three misdemeanor charges for official misconduct and obstructing governmental functions in connection to the Agat incident.

Trial is set to start on February 14th, 2018.