Admiral Shoshana Chatfield says a controversial firing range complex planned at Andersen's Northwest Field is critical to the relocation of thousands of US Marines from Okinawa. And despite the concerns of protesters, she says the military has been a good steward of the area's culture and environment.

Making her first public comments since two high profile calls for a pause to the firing range: one from the historic preservation officer, the other from the legislature, Admiral Chatfield says she can't emphasize enough the importance for the troops to train here.

"The live fire training range complex provides marines with that essential building block training which is so vital to their combat effectiveness," she said, citing for example how a lack of training has led to recent casualties, and costly collision of navy ships. But while the buildup remains its focus here, DOD is also mindful of local concerns.

"We remain committed stewards of the environment, and we remain cognizant of the island's cultural resources and their importance to everyone who calls Guam home," he said.

For example she says they fought for funding in congress for a cultural artifact repository. they received the money this year. "I'm very proud of that accomplishment," she added.

She says a biological opinion has now allowed them to let millions of dollars in construction contracts in recent weeks, including the $78 million firing range near Ritidian that original landowners and environmental activists protest will forever damage the pristine area.

"We employ more than fifty personnel specifically for environmental compliance and for the preservation of archeological resources," she said.

But ultimately the goal is to support force readiness and build the capabilities to ensure peace and stability for the US and its allies in what is becoming an increasingly volatile part of the Pacific. "Trust is the one thing you can't surge in times of crisis," she said.

"Defending Guam means defending the United States of America."