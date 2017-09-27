KUAM Gamechangers: ND's Carlie Marie Quinata

Carlie Marie Quinata is volleyball royalty. Notre Dame’s junior outside hitter is well seasoned in on and off island volleyball action – she’s on Guam’s junior national U19 team, having competed in Hawaii and Minnesota and she also kills it for the Haggan NextGen club.

It wasn’t until middle school – while attending Bishop Baumgartner – Carlie Marie noticed volleyball was something she could see herself getting into – but it was one of her primas who inspired her to take the plunge into what would become the love of her life.

“My cousin used to play for the Royals a while ago, and I used to come to games in this very gym,” she remembers. “I just noticed when she started to play this is the sport I love. When I started playing in middle school, that’s when I fell in love with the sport and I just kept going ever since.”

She made the ND’s junior varsity team as a freshman and by the time she was a sophomore, she was the starting outside hitter for the Royals’ varsity team. Now she’s the co-captain of the team –in first place in their division with a 13-1 record.

“I don’t feel like there’s a lot of pressure – it’s just a lot of hard work, dedication and commitment to play the sport,” Quinata says. “Especially for this team – there are a lot of eyes on us and it’s very important that we don’t let pressure get to our heads. It’s all about the mentality that we have.”

Like many scholar athletes, Carlie Marie often times finds herself burning the candle at both ends – and her advice to fellow student athletes – don’t procrastinate.

“It’s all about time management,” she said. “There’s usually a two hour gap between varsity and JV practice. I usually try and help Coach Art with the JV and just provide the younger players with what knowledge I know about volleyball and if I’m not doing that, I’ll try and catch up on all my work and try to finish everything before I get home, because by that time, it’s usually late.”

Right now Carlie Marie’s focus is on this season and helping the Royals team keep leveling up their game – but she does have one eye on life after high school – when the time is right.

“I’m still working on it,” she said. “I do want to play college ball. I’ll probably start thinking about where I want to go by the end of junior year and going into senior year.”

She admits her height – or lack of it – may be an issue in her pursuit of a collegiate volleyball career – but she has her supporters and she says without her coach, she wouldn’t be where she is today.

“He really helped me and guided me through everything, provided me with everything I needed and he was just very supportive – and he saw talent in me when nobody else did, so I really appreciate it,” she said of Royals coach Art Stanley.

Carlie Marie says she may attend UOG for a couple of years before giving off-island schooling a shot. No matter where she ends up, she’ll continue to prove that with hard work and perseverance – and a little help from people who believe in her – the sky is the limit – and that’s what makes Carlie Marie Quinata a Gamechanger.