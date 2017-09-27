KUAM Gamechangers: ND's Carlie Marie Quinata - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

KUAM Gamechangers: ND's Carlie Marie Quinata

Posted: Updated:

Carlie Marie Quinata is volleyball royalty. Notre Dame’s junior outside hitter is well seasoned in on and off island volleyball action – she’s on Guam’s junior national U19 team, having competed in Hawaii and Minnesota and she also kills it for the Haggan NextGen club.

It wasn’t until middle school – while attending Bishop Baumgartner – Carlie Marie noticed volleyball was something she could see herself getting into – but it was one of her primas who inspired her to take the plunge into what would become the love of her life.

“My cousin used to play for the Royals a while ago, and I used to come to games in this very gym,” she remembers. “I just noticed when she started to play this is the sport I love. When I started playing in middle school, that’s when I fell in love with the sport and I just kept going ever since.”

She made the ND’s junior varsity team as a freshman and by the time she was a sophomore, she was the starting outside hitter for the Royals’ varsity team. Now she’s the co-captain of the team –in first place in their division with a 13-1 record.

“I don’t feel like there’s a lot of pressure – it’s just a lot of hard work, dedication and commitment to play the sport,” Quinata says. “Especially for this team – there are a lot of eyes on us and it’s very important that we don’t let pressure get to our heads. It’s all about the mentality that we have.”

Like many scholar athletes, Carlie Marie often times finds herself burning the candle at both ends – and her advice to fellow student athletes – don’t procrastinate.

“It’s all about time management,” she said. “There’s usually a two hour gap between varsity and JV practice. I usually try and help Coach Art with the JV and just provide the younger players with what knowledge I know about volleyball and if I’m not doing that, I’ll try and catch up on all my work and try to finish everything before I get home, because by that time, it’s usually late.”

Right now Carlie Marie’s focus is on this season and helping the Royals team keep leveling up their game – but she does have one eye on life after high school – when the time is right.

“I’m still working on it,” she said. “I do want to play college ball. I’ll probably start thinking about where I want to go by the end of junior year and going into senior year.”

She admits her height – or lack of it – may be an issue in her pursuit of a collegiate volleyball career – but she has her supporters and she says without her coach, she wouldn’t be where she is today.

“He really helped me and guided me through everything, provided me with everything I needed and he was just very supportive – and he saw talent in me when nobody else did, so I really appreciate it,” she said of Royals coach Art Stanley.

Carlie Marie says she may attend UOG for a couple of years before giving off-island schooling a shot. No matter where she ends up, she’ll continue to prove that with hard work and perseverance – and a little help from people who believe in her – the sky is the limit – and that’s what makes Carlie Marie Quinata a Gamechanger.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Manibusan recommends not dismissing cases against Apuron

    Manibusan recommends not dismissing cases against Apuron

    Don't dismiss the cases of clergy sexual abuse filed against Archbishop Anthony Apuron. This recommendation made by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan in a federal court filing on Wednesday afternoon.  His recommendation to deny defense's motion to dismiss will be forwarded to Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.  As reported, a 2016 law lifted the civil statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases enabling the over 100 clergy sexual abuse lawsuits filed ...More >>
    Don't dismiss the cases of clergy sexual abuse filed against Archbishop Anthony Apuron. This recommendation made by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan in a federal court filing on Wednesday afternoon.  His recommendation to deny defense's motion to dismiss will be forwarded to Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.  As reported, a 2016 law lifted the civil statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases enabling the over 100 clergy sexual abuse lawsuits filed ...More >>

  • Car rental staffer busted for stealing vehicle, drugs

    Car rental staffer busted for stealing vehicle, drugs

    A former car rental employee is arrested after he allegedly took a car from his now-former employer. 25 year old Damien Jerome Mendiola is charged with theft of an automobile, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

    More >>

    A former car rental employee is arrested after he allegedly took a car from his now-former employer. 25 year old Damien Jerome Mendiola is charged with theft of an automobile, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

    More >>

  • DOC inmate caught with contraband for third time.

    DOC inmate caught with contraband for third time.

    The list of charges against him is stacking up. Department of Corrections inmate Shawn Johnson is caught with contraband, again. Corrections officers conducted a shakedown at the special housing unit late Tuesday when they found two cell phones inside Johnson's cell.

    More >>

    The list of charges against him is stacking up. Department of Corrections inmate Shawn Johnson is caught with contraband, again. Corrections officers conducted a shakedown at the special housing unit late Tuesday when they found two cell phones inside Johnson's cell.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly