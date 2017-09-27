Manibusan recommends not dismissing cases against Apuron

Don't dismiss the cases of clergy sexual abuse filed against Archbishop Anthony Apuron. This recommendation made by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan in a federal court filing on Wednesday afternoon.

His recommendation to deny defense's motion to dismiss will be forwarded to Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

As reported, a 2016 law lifted the civil statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases enabling the over 100 clergy sexual abuse lawsuits filed in both the local and federal courts to date.

Of those lawsuits, four name Apuron as a defendant.

Apuron's attorney Jacque Terlaje argued in her motion to dismiss that the plaintiffs' claims are time-barred and infringe on Apuron's vested rights and due process afforded by the Organic Act of Guam.

The court disagreed stating "the statute has taken away from defendant his immunity from a lawsuit for an alleged child sex abuse."

While dozens of other cases of clergy sex abuse are headed towards mediation, Apuron's attorney has stated they will not be participating due to his ongoing canonical trial in Rome.

Though a verdict in his canonical trial was anticipated to be announced in the summer months, still no word from the Vatican.