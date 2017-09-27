Senators debate physical fitness standards for law enforcers

Lawmakers spent the afternoon debating an amendment to give law enforcement officers more time to comply with the POST physical fitness requirements, as the discussion on session floor surrounded a bill proposing to lighten up the standards.

Giving the island's law enforcement community more time to get in shape. Senator Telena Nelson's, bill 165, was highly debated on session floor. The measure would modify the Air Force physical fitness standards that GovGuam's public safety community are required by law to meet by this December.

"In order to save the jobs and also the concerns of public safety because if we lose over 50 percent of our public force that causes a threat," she said.

Senator Mike San Nicolas took issue with the measure, saying, "We have peace officers who meet the standard and the rational is because we have so many and its going to put us at risk we got to lower it. And I am concerned with the precedence of that sense."

"Sometimes we just have to say no."

Though a co-sponsor of the bill, Senator Mary Torres admits she was disturbed with some of the changes in the measure. "Perhaps we should just get rid of the whole thing, repeal it if you are going to make it to lower the standards to the point where it doesn't even make sense to have a standard. It's quite laughable at that point but more so pathetic," she said.

Her argument comes as individual law enforcement agencies have until next summer to submit their own physical fitness standards. She says there is no need for this interim standard. Torres however motioned to amend the law to change the implementation of the standards from three to five years. But it didn't move forward.

With all the talk about the threat of losing officers due to the new law.

Speaker BJ Cruz defended his involvement, noting, "It was not something I wanted to impose on people. It was requested...It just kept coming up that somehow my legislation was going to be responsible for half the police force being thrown out."

Cruz adds the law states they would have four chances to meet the standards before any disciplinary action is taken.