Calvo supports call for pause in training range development

Governor Calvo is standing by the state historic preservation officer's call for a pause in the controversial live-fire training range. As we reported Tuesday, Lynda Aguon is requesting a re-evaluation of the project's impact on cultural artifacts and ancient burial sites at Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field.

The historic preservation officer sent off a letter to the federal advisory council on historic preservation outlining 15 separate concerns over the firing range complex, including human burials and skeletal fragments discovered in areas previously considered absent of burials. The proposed complex have also drawn protests by original landowners and environmental activist group's who worry about lasting damage to the pristine area.

Robert Crisostomo is the governor's advisor for the military buildup, and said, "Lynda Aguon is the fiduciary, the governments fiduciary in the protection, the care, the preservation of artifacts found during or before during and after the buildup."

"She is the only signature on the Programmatic Agreement, and she carries a lot of weight," he added.

Aguon also raised the concerns of the territorial archaeologist who claims survey methodologies were flawed from the beginning. She also wrote that there is a lack of clear understanding of the indigenous peoples cultural, ancestral and traditional rights to access archaeological sites, ancient villages, fishing and hunting areas.

"We've been working on that letter for quite some time, and her concerns are being vetted through the correct channels," said Crisostomo. "The governor stands ready to support her; I stand ready to support her as the military buildup advisor, her concerns will be heard. And will be resolved to her satisfaction before we move on."

Crisostomo says there are more than $5 billion worth of buildup related projects planned in the next five years both inside and outside the fence. Military officials have said the $78 million live-fire training range is a key component of the buildup.

The legislature has scheduled a public hearing on the issue next week with the military, the administration, original landowners, activist groups and the historic preservation officer all invited to attend.