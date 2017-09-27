Defense's sole witness: not enough info for homicide

It's defense's expert against the government's. On the stand today, defense presented its one and only witness, Dr. Joseph Cohen. The California-based forensic pathologist testified via Skype in the final day of retrial for accused murderer, Allan Agababa, the man accused of killing his mother to collect her death benefits.

As reported, Guam's Chief Medical Examiner determined the 55-year-old flight attendant died from blunt force trauma to the head. He also determined her manner of death a homicide.

How did Shelly Bernstein die in her Tamuning apartment four years ago? Depends who you ask. Dr. Cohen concluded there wasn't enough information collected to rule Bernstein's manner of death a homicide. "I am of the strong opinion that the certainty level required by a forensic pathologist or a medical examiner is not met to enable a homicide determination," he explained.

Dr. Cohen's expert opinion? Bernstein's manner of death was undetermined.

He noted that local authorities failed to test suspected blood marks on the exteriors and interiors of Bernstein's home as well as suspected bone fragments at the scene.

Also lacking, photographs of the brain, blood tests and X-rays. Whatever caused the blunt force trauma to Bernstein's head, he determined, was not enough to kill her. Neither was the amount of blood lost from her 90-pound frame.

What was suspicious - three Fentanyl patches on Bernstein's arm, as well as other patches found on the bed. Fentanyl, as previously explained in trial, is a prescription painkiller more potent than morphine. Dr. Cohen concluded that mixed with other drugs found in her urine samples, saying, "I would pin Shelly's death on the combination of multiple drug intoxication and the light amount of bleeding from her laceration to the head."

Defense is paying $600 per hour for Dr. Cohen's services. He assured jurors his opinion is his own, and not based on who has contracted his services. It was noted that Dr. Cohen would not have testified today had he not been paid last night for his services in Agababa's previous trial three years ago.

That balance was close to $5,000.

Following Dr. Cohen's testimony, defense rested its case.

(If his name sounds familiar, Dr. Joseph Cohen was also defense's expert witness in the Mark Torre, Jr. trial earlier this year.)