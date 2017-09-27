Homeland security advisor stresses "We are safe" - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Homeland security advisor stresses "We are safe"

With tensions between the United States and North Korea on the rise once again, the island's Homeland Security Advisor discussed preparedness with local accountants this afternoon.

A declaration of war or a war of words? While the leader of North Korea claims the US has declared war with the rogue state after president Donald Trump tweeted that North Korea "won't be around much longer", Guam's Homeland Security advisor George Charfauros assured the public today that Guam remains safe and has defenses in place in case the war of words turns into anything more than just that.

Charfauros spoke before the Association of Government Accountants, saying, "Please believe me when I say we are safe." Charfauros explained that while North Korea has tested at least three different types of ballistic missiles, he does not yet believe the country has the technology to accurately hit a target. He added that numerous defenses are in place ranging from Ageis War ships, to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems and satellites that can track potential launches within seconds.

"The minute we know that it's a threat to the united states or the allies or Guam, those systems are talking to each other and they come up with a firing solution, they come up with the best solution and they knock it out of the air," he stressed.

The missile intercept can happen either in the endo- or exo-atmospheres. "There's no explosion, it breaks it up," he explained.

He added in the event of a potential incident, the island's All Hazards Alert Warning System would go off and residents would be encouraged to stay indoors until the all clear is given. Earlier this month Homeland Security also announced plans to fast track funding for 31 additional emergency sirens for the island.

