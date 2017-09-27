Car rental staffer busted for stealing vehicle, drugs

A former car rental employee is arrested after he allegedly took a car from his now-former employer. 25 year old Damien Jerome Mendiola is charged with theft of an automobile, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Court documents state the rental company reported the former employee had previously taken a car from the lot.

That resulted in him being fired from the company.

Police later tracked down the car he allegedly stole, and found a glass pipe with suspected crystal meth inside the compartment of the rear view mirror.

Authorities also found the suspect who apparently had a white bag with a glass pipe and a small bag with marijuana.