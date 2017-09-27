FEMA has high praise for Port Authority's efforts

Vulnerabilities at the Port Authority of Guam was revealed at a recent public hearing on a measure that would use bonds for the purpose of financing capital improvement projects at the Port. Today, a special visit from FEMA officials proved to be another display - a show that port staff are doing what it takes to ensure get as much as possible in federal grants.

More than $11 million in federal grant money has flowed into the port over the years. Today, Federal Emergency Management Agency Branch Chief, Alex Mrazik made a trip to Guam's port. He says the agency has left quite the impression. He reported, "The port folks have done a really good job at justifying their needs. The port's been really successful over the years with securing grant money and it's good to have the opportunity to come out and actually see the equipment and see what the dollars have been doing."

Equipment like an inherited Coast Guard boat , completely refurbished using grant money, Port Police vehicles, a Port X-Ray Machine also dispatched to Guam Customs and Quarantine, yard lighting, and radio communications. Assistant Police Chief Chris Roberto says FEMA grant money has also gone into efforts like cyber security and the current Port Command Center which has their own Emergency Operations Center.

"It's a seamless process for us out here because many of our employees are trained to the levels that are necessary to run down at the port, we're pretty much self sustaining and this building speaks for itself," he said.

The Port was recently awarded $827,000 in FEMA grants, which would be used for the sustainment and maintenance of four newly-purchased load centers, as well as special funding for operational and tactical training for the Port Police Division's Maritime Enforcement Unit.

But access to grant funding is no easy feat and Guam's port is up against others to ensure they secure as much as they can. Mzarik said, "The program is a competitive program throughout the country, the mainland, and the islands, so they compete against other ports for the funding and it all comes how their application ranks in a competitive nature and also there's a risk component factored in.

"Obviously Guam is a very strategic port and the good staff here have done a great job working with their Coast Guard partners whom we rely on with making funding decisions with the program so again they've had very good success over the years."