DOC inmate caught with contraband for third time. - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DOC inmate caught with contraband for third time.

Posted: Updated:

The list of charges against him is stacking up. Department of Corrections inmate Shawn Johnson is caught with contraband, again. Corrections officers conducted a shakedown at the special housing unit late Tuesday when they found two cell phones inside Johnson's cell.

This is the third time officers found contraband inside his Post 6 Maximum Security Unit cell in the last month. He now faces additional criminal charges.

Johnson has since been charged with promoting major prison contraband after last month's major bust involving several corrections officers.

The prison's internal affairs is now looking into how Johnson continues to get the contraband.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Car rental staffer busted for stealing vehicle, drugs

    Car rental staffer busted for stealing vehicle, drugs

    A former car rental employee is arrested after he allegedly took a car from his now-former employer. 25 year old Damien Jerome Mendiola is charged with theft of an automobile, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

    More >>

    A former car rental employee is arrested after he allegedly took a car from his now-former employer. 25 year old Damien Jerome Mendiola is charged with theft of an automobile, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

    More >>

  • DOC inmate caught with contraband for third time.

    DOC inmate caught with contraband for third time.

    The list of charges against him is stacking up. Department of Corrections inmate Shawn Johnson is caught with contraband, again. Corrections officers conducted a shakedown at the special housing unit late Tuesday when they found two cell phones inside Johnson's cell.

    More >>

    The list of charges against him is stacking up. Department of Corrections inmate Shawn Johnson is caught with contraband, again. Corrections officers conducted a shakedown at the special housing unit late Tuesday when they found two cell phones inside Johnson's cell.

    More >>

  • Woman jailed after gift card scheme

    Woman jailed after gift card scheme

    A gift card scheme sends one woman to jail. 24-year-old Joyce Merino was arrested and charged with aggregated theft of property as a second degree felony.

    More >>

    A gift card scheme sends one woman to jail. 24-year-old Joyce Merino was arrested and charged with aggregated theft of property as a second degree felony.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly