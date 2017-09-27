DOC inmate caught with contraband for third time.

The list of charges against him is stacking up. Department of Corrections inmate Shawn Johnson is caught with contraband, again. Corrections officers conducted a shakedown at the special housing unit late Tuesday when they found two cell phones inside Johnson's cell.

This is the third time officers found contraband inside his Post 6 Maximum Security Unit cell in the last month. He now faces additional criminal charges.

Johnson has since been charged with promoting major prison contraband after last month's major bust involving several corrections officers.

The prison's internal affairs is now looking into how Johnson continues to get the contraband.