DOC inmate caught with contraband for third time.

A former car rental employee is arrested after he allegedly took a car from his now-former employer. 25 year old Damien Jerome Mendiola is charged with theft of an automobile, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.More >>
The list of charges against him is stacking up. Department of Corrections inmate Shawn Johnson is caught with contraband, again. Corrections officers conducted a shakedown at the special housing unit late Tuesday when they found two cell phones inside Johnson's cell.More >>
A gift card scheme sends one woman to jail. 24-year-old Joyce Merino was arrested and charged with aggregated theft of property as a second degree felony.More >>
Congratulations to Inarajan's Destiny Cruz, your Miss World Guam 2017 queen!More >>
One man was sent to the hospital in serious condition after a motorcycle crash on Route 15 Tuesday afternoon. According to police spokesman AJ Balajadia, the crash happened around 5:40PM.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission will be conducting a nationwide Emergency Alert System test on Thursday, September 28 at 4:20am, Guam time. Residents should expect to receive both audio and on-screen messages in both English and Spanish.More >>
Suspicious drug activity reported in Sinajana led to three people being placed under arrest.Joelynn Marie Reyes, 35, of Sinajana is charged with Illegal Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with intent to Deliver and Drug Free School Zone.More >>
Adult day care, case management and in-home services for the island’s man'amko will continue uninterrupted through the end of the year.More >>
There were three passengers - all were conscious - and were transported by ambulance to the hospital for observation.More >>
