There are ways to keep cool without turning on your air conditioner, but this is Guam and temperatures and the humidity makes it feel like you're swimming through a bowl of kadu.

It's no secret that having an A/C is a must on the island. With that being said here are a few cool tips:

Keep the A/C Lower at Night: At night you don't require the same level of conscious cool. Try turning your A/C down OR if your unit has one, utilize the "sleep mode"

Service Your Unit: Some basic maintenance might be all your air conditioner needs and could benefit from a good hosing out, especially because Guam has lots of little critters that might end up in the filters and other parts making your unit work harder.

Try 78 Degrees: 78 degrees is a good point for an air conditioner to run at its optimal performance level.

Paying for half cool air isn't anyone's idea of money well spent and with that being said meet Franco Hui, the owner of Sundance Collection in Tamuning a Guam Power Authority trade ally ready to assist you with your Energy Sense Rebate and Cooling needs. "We start our business in 2002 but we moved the new location here in 2007 so about 10 years this year - so we doing business especially the A/C 10 years but the A/C is expanding in recent years," he said.

Hui's company is the exclusive distributor for the globally reknowned Midea Brand, offering GPA rebates from $200 to $300. "All our models qualify from 9,000 to 3,600 BTU. 9,000, 12,000, 18,000, 20,000, and 30,000, 36,000 all qualify," he said.

Sundance offers a great warranty program as well. "Currently we offer 3 years compressor and 1 year parts and labor," he said.

The Midea Brand is a world renowned company known as a leader in appliances and HVA/C systems. Hui says every year Midea holds an annual training for its contrA/Ctors and earlier this year his contrA/Ctors participated in training for installation and service, adding, "We have installation, and maintenance and service installation and service team here."

And as an exclusive Midea distributor for Guam - Hui says the brand has something special just for the island. "We told midea this is a special island so they make something special for Guam and the Micronesian islands they made a special coating on there so your (product) lasts longer. And their fins, they usually use gold ones but these fins are green because it lasts longer," he said.

Hui wants to help all customers who come his way, so much so that they've even got special deals going for customers with slashed prices.

Come check out Sundance Collection in Tamuning for your cooling and GPA rebate deals!