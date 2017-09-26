Inarajan's finest: Destiny Cruz crowned Miss World Guam 2017

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A gift card scheme sends one woman to jail. 24-year-old Joyce Merino was arrested and charged with aggregated theft of property as a second degree felony.More >>
Congratulations to Inarajan's Destiny Cruz, your Miss World Guam 2017 queen!More >>
One man was sent to the hospital in serious condition after a motorcycle crash on Route 15 Tuesday afternoon. According to police spokesman AJ Balajadia, the crash happened around 5:40PM.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission will be conducting a nationwide Emergency Alert System test on Thursday, September 28 at 4:20am, Guam time. Residents should expect to receive both audio and on-screen messages in both English and Spanish.More >>
Suspicious drug activity reported in Sinajana led to three people being placed under arrest.Joelynn Marie Reyes, 35, of Sinajana is charged with Illegal Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with intent to Deliver and Drug Free School Zone.More >>
Adult day care, case management and in-home services for the island’s man'amko will continue uninterrupted through the end of the year.More >>
There were three passengers - all were conscious - and were transported by ambulance to the hospital for observation.More >>
A small plane, identified as a Cessna 172 aircraft, skidded on the runway while landing at the Guam International Airport late Monday afternoon. A witness at the scene said he saw three people get off the plane and walk away.More >>
Supreme Court of Guam Associate Justice Robert Torres is now the president-elect of the American Judges Association, North America's largest such group. He is the first judge from a U.S. territory to be elected to the top post.More >>
