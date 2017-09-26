Inarajan's finest: Destiny Cruz crowned Miss World Guam 2017 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Inarajan's finest: Destiny Cruz crowned Miss World Guam 2017

Congratulations to Inarajan's Destiny Cruz, your Miss World Guam 2017 queen!

3rd Runner Up: Alana Santos

2nd Runner Up: Erin Wong

1st Runner Up: Annania Nauta

