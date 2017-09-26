Motorcyclist hurt in Route 15 crash - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Motorcyclist hurt in Route 15 crash

Posted: Updated:

One man was sent to the hospital in serious condition after a motorcycle crash on Route 15 Tuesday afternoon. According to police spokesman AJ Balajadia, the crash happened around 5:40PM. It involved a 1998 Dodge Ram that exited onto Rt. 15 from Smithbridge, colliding with a Yamaha 600 motorcycle headed North. 

Balajadia said the male motorcycle operator was transported to the Guam Regional Medical City. 

