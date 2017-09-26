Lawmakers adopt resolution putting pause on plans for Litekyan firing range

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission will be conducting a nationwide Emergency Alert System test on Thursday, September 28 at 4:20am, Guam time. Residents should expect to receive both audio and on-screen messages in both English and Spanish.More >>
A gift card scheme sends one woman to jail. 24-year-old Joyce Merino was arrested and charged with aggregated theft of property as a second degree felony.More >>
Suspicious drug activity reported in Sinajana led to three people being placed under arrest.Joelynn Marie Reyes, 35, of Sinajana is charged with Illegal Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with intent to Deliver and Drug Free School Zone.More >>
Adult day care, case management and in-home services for the island’s man'amko will continue uninterrupted through the end of the year.More >>
There were three passengers - all were conscious - and were transported by ambulance to the hospital for observation.More >>
A small plane, identified as a Cessna 172 aircraft, skidded on the runway while landing at the Guam International Airport late Monday afternoon. A witness at the scene said he saw three people get off the plane and walk away.More >>
Supreme Court of Guam Associate Justice Robert Torres is now the president-elect of the American Judges Association, North America's largest such group. He is the first judge from a U.S. territory to be elected to the top post.More >>
Another clergy sex abuse case has been filed in the District Court of Guam. 62-year-old R.A.J. alleges he was sexually molested by now deceased, father Ziolo Camacho.More >>
A man who allegedly tried to steal watches and electronics from K-Mart on Friday is under arrest 21 year old Javon Dewitt Scales is charged with retail theft as a 3rd degree felony.More >>
