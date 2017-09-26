Lawmakers adopt resolution putting pause on plans for Litekyan firing range

Prutehi Litekyan may have proved themselves victorious in their cause - after a resolution calling for a pause on the proposed military firing range at Ritidian-Litekyan passed on session floor this afternoon.

"These people elected us into office and our job is to serve them first, not our special interests not see the dollar over the value of our life and our culture," proclaimed a passionate Senator Telena Nelson, calling for her colleagues to support the substituted version of Resolution 228.

"Bai hu Prutehi, yan hu Difende i Hinengge, i Kottura, i Lengguahi, i Aire, i Hanom yan i tano' Chamoru, this is what we stand for!"

And she got just that in an 11-to-3 vote. Lawmakers adopted the substituted resolution. It calls for a pause on construction and pre-construction activities related to Navy' s proposed firing range - until court cases in the CNMI related to the issue are resolved.

Senator Dennis Rodriguez says the bill is not anti-military or anti-American, explaining, "It's our obligation, Mr. Speaker, to ensure we are protecting our lands, our culture, our air, our language as leaders we must - we must be able to express what it is our people want."

Voting against it - Senators Tom Ada, Mary Torres, and Mike San Nicolas. San Nicolas says we need the military build-up because of the potential economic infusion in hopes of getting the island back on track. "The people of Guam don't want to just leave island because they feel like it, they leave because there's no opportunity," he said.

"Most of our people join the military because they can't get a good job anywhere else. So they can have healthcare because we can't provide it, so our kids can go to a DODEA school because ours are falling apart they're willing to go fight and die overseas."

Many have been vocal and determined in their resolve to stop the firing range from happening up north. It's there Senator Wil Castro's chief of staff was arrested; Senator Fernando Esteves, an active duty National Guardsman, also participated and is now being investigated by the military for his involvement. Though he was anything but silent on session floor today.

"I believe we should fight for what's important and I prefer to be shout at than shot at and both have happened. We must continue to fight for the things we believe in whether or not it puts us on opposite ends but the questions need to be answered - what is more important to us? Money or culture?" he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Frank Aguon Jr. has since scheduled a roundtable to meet with military officials and discuss the proposed firing range next week Thursday at 4pm.