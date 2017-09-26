Nationwide Emergency Alert System test Thursday afternoon

The Federal Emergency Management Agency in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission will be conducting a nationwide Emergency Alert System test on Thursday, September 28 at 4:20am, Guam time. Residents should expect to receive both audio and on-screen messages in both English and Spanish.

The test aims to identify needed technological improvements while also ensuring the EAS can effectively warn the public about emergencies.

In the case of bad weather, a secondary test date has been set for October 4.