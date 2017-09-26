Linda Aguon wants live fire training range paused

Guam's State Historic Preservation Officer is now officially seeking a pause to the controversial live fire training range complex at Northwest Field. She sent a letter to a federal advisory council, which has the power to bring the project to an immediate halt.

Lynda Bordallo Aguon's letter to the Advisory Council on Historic preservation requests to re-evaluate the effects of the firing range. She writes that after reviewing documents it became evident that the full effects of the project on historic properties have not been thoroughly considered. She cites comments from the state archaeologist who believes survey methodologies were flawed from the beginning, and did not meet the reasonable and good faith effort established by the advisory council, nor were her comments considered.

Aguon lists 15 reasons for re-evaluation, including human burials and skeletal fragments discovered in areas considered absent of burials.

And perhaps most critical, the lack of clear understanding of the indigenous peoples cultural, ancestral and traditional rights to access archaeological sites and ancient villages, fishing and hunting areas.

Aguon concludes, considering the points outlined, our request is not unreasonable. This project must come to a pause until such time the re-evaluation is completed, she writes. Let us mutually agree to do our utmost and very best to protect and preserve Guam's dwindling cultural and historic resources, resources she writes that are essentially the basis of our cultural heritage.