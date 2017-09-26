Customs shares plans to thwart drugs, cyber crime - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Customs shares plans to thwart drugs, cyber crime

The fight against drug trafficking and cyber crimes is all too common for Guam Customs officers. One of the agency's leaders went before several in the business community today to discuss the problem and their efforts to put a stop to it.

Drugs making their way on the island is no doubt a major problem. "Methamphetamine is our biggest problem. Statistics will show it is the drug of choice," explained Colonel David Flores, assistant chief at Guam Customs. So he knows all too well the dangers creeping into the territory.

A top the concern are transnational criminal organizations. "What you see here in Tumon may not be your bona fide tourist," he continued, telling Rotarians today about a recent bust. Investigators are now working to track down the supply's final destination.

"These were tourists bringing in methamphetamine to be paid at the outset of their delivery to Guam," he shared.

This month, he says his officers also coming across more than a hundred grand in suspected drug money. He adds majority of the drugs seem to be making their way to Guam from the US.

Another issue: skimmers and counterfeit credit cards. Flores says his officer caught one person with 118 counterfeit cards just this year, saying, "The stuff you don't hear is this person or group this is their fourth time here."

The one message he had for those at today's Rotary Club meeting was simply, "What I need is this room here collectively giving us information because you may see out there may not be apparent to you but it could mean a lot to us."

