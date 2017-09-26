Council questions whether charter school is operating outside the law

The Guam Charter Schools Council will be seeking the advice of the attorney general after questions were raised over whether one school is in compliance with local law.

Of the two charter schools in Guam, only one is enrolled at the current cap provided for by the Guam budget law. The other - Guahan Academy Charter School - has overenrolled by hundreds of students, leading the charter schools council to question whether it's in compliance with local statutes.

Council member Yuka Oguma said, "It is within our responsibility to monitor both charter schools and that they are following the applicable law," with chairwoman Amanda Blas adding, "So we are seeking clarification, do we limit a schools enrollment based on what the budget law says, or may they over enroll and just have to take care of the funding with other sources?"

Blas said the council will be submitting a formal letter to the Attorney General seeking her opinion by the end of the week. "There was the issue that this is 300 students that would look at maybe more than a million dollar shortfall for Guahan Academy based on their enrollment, so there is a concern about what will be sacrificed for the students," she said.

While school officials argued that student services would not be affected, and that grant funding may be able to make up the difference, council member Frankie Toves said educating hundreds of more students than allotted for without guaranteed funding in place could lead to inequitable pay for charter school teachers as well as larger classroom sizes.

"The question is what suffers, and I'm not absolutely clear on what can survive that," he offered.

Enrollment wasn't the only point of concern at today's meeting - the council also discussed a letter from a former Guahan Academy employee that raised allegations of improprieties with the school board. Blas said that matter will be discussed at a later council work session.

We should add the council will also be looking into the possibility of separating budgets from the Guam Department of Education after the issue was raised by iLearn Academy Charter School board chairman Frances Santos and will be collecting stakeholder input on that matter in the coming weeks.