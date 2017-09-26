Guam stays prepared with tensions high between US, North Korea - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam stays prepared with tensions high between US, North Korea

North Korea says the recent rhetoric from President Donald Trump amounts to a declaration of war, and gives it the right to shoot down U.S. Bombers. It may be Pyongyang's  most menacing warning yet, but Guam's threat level remains the same. 

The latest tweets by President Trump that Kim Jong Un "might not be around for much longer" clearly angering Pyongyang. Homeland security advisor George Charfauros says they take the threats seriously, saying, "Whether it's true or not, so we prepare for that worst case scenario," he reassured.

Bombers from Andersen Air Force Base are among the warplanes reportedly flying by North Korean airspace, and Guam was singled out as a target by Kim Jong Un just last month.  So far the ongoing tensions are not moving the threat level, so what will?

Charfaurous said, "The minute North Korea makes threatening actions against the US, I believe the threat level will go up, and then we will have to prepare accordingly. But as of now the threat level has not changed, even though the rhetoric has ramped up."

For now, business as usual. And Charfauros remains confident that any North Korean attack can and will be rebuffed by a multi-layered defense system, saying, "Whether or not North Korea sends missiles our way or not, we are prepared.  The military, the US military, is very well prepared."

