Woman jailed after gift card scheme

A gift card scheme sends one woman to jail. 24-year-old Joyce Merino was arrested and charged with aggregated theft of property as a second degree felony.

Merino, who works at the Marianas Diver's Association, is alleged to have made purchases with customer gift cards whose balances were about to expire.

A recent audit at the shop revealed over $3,000 worth of gift cards had been purchased against multiple customers' accounts without their permission in the last year.

Merino admitted to the allegations, telling police she also returned the items that she had stolen through her scheme.